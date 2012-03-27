China Fosun's tourism unit eyes fundraising for overseas M&A-president
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising
PARIS, March 27 France's broadcast regulator issued licences on Tuesday for six new free-to-air television channels that will hit the airwaves by the end of the year and potentially heat up competition for TV advertising.
The country's largest private broadcasters TF1 and M6 each won one channel, while smaller players such as sports newspaper L'Equipe and NextRadioTV also scooped up the right to create new channels.
The NRJ Group will launch a women's channel called Cherie HD, and a consortium backed by telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel and film producer Luc Besson among others will create a channel devoted to 'diversity' and culture.
There were few surprises as the regulator, the CSA, chose the frontrunners as named by industry observers and analysts last week from the 30 applications remaining.
Although it proposed a big-budget project, media-to-aerospace group Lagardere did not win a licence for its Elle channel, a sign that the CSA saw Lagardere's past failures in TV as a risk. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and reporting significantly larger holdings in the four biggest U.S. airlines.