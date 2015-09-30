PARIS, Sept 30 A French court delayed to mid-February a criminal case against two executives from Uber Technologies in which they stand accused of operating an illegal transportation service using non-professional drivers.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Western Europe for Uber, and Thibaud Simphal, head of France, face six charges including deceptive commercial practices, complicity in operating an illegal transportation service, and data protection violations including keeping location data on customers for too long.

Judge Cecile Louis-Loyant said that more time was needed to provide documents and computer files requested by Uber lawyers.

The case before the Paris Criminal Court is the first time that executives from the world's most valuable venture-backed startup have gone on trial, although the company itself has become embroiled in many legal battles as it has expanded to 60 countries since its founding in 2009.

