PARIS, Sept 22 France's Constitutional Court
upheld a national law that banned one of Uber Technologies'
services that relies on non-professional drivers in
their own cars, dealing another setback to the company in
Europe.
Uber had challenged the legality of a law passed by the
French government last year, which banned its so-called Uber POP
service and updated rules on how taxi companies and chauffeured
cars could compete.
"The Constitutional Court rejects all the arguments raised
by the company and declares the contested parts of the law as
conform with the Constitution," the court wrote.
The start-up had already suspended the UberPOP service in
France in July after particularly violent protests by taxi
drivers and the detention of two of its French executives by
prosecutors.
