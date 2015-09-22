PARIS, Sept 22 France's Constitutional Court upheld a national law that banned one of Uber Technologies' services that relies on non-professional drivers in their own cars, dealing another setback to the company in Europe.

Uber had challenged the legality of a law passed by the French government last year, which banned its so-called Uber POP service and updated rules on how taxi companies and chauffeured cars could compete.

"The Constitutional Court rejects all the arguments raised by the company and declares the contested parts of the law as conform with the Constitution," the court wrote.

The start-up had already suspended the UberPOP service in France in July after particularly violent protests by taxi drivers and the detention of two of its French executives by prosecutors. (Reporting by Emile Picy and Leila Abboud; Editing by Bate Felix)