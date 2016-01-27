PARIS Jan 27 French taxi drivers extended
anti-Uber protests into a second day on Wednesday as news
emerged that a Paris court had fined the alternative car ride
service for skirting rules prohibiting its drivers from touting
directly for business on the streets.
The fine of 1.2 million euros followed a complaint from the
traditional taxi industry federation that Uber and others were
flouting rules that limit alternative cab services to pre-booked
business - rules that effectively keep hail-down business for
the traditional licensed taxis.
An Uber spokesman confirmed that the court had imposed the
1.2 million euro fine and said his company was examining the
issue.
The matter did not challenge Uber's mobile phone application
and concerned only the written information the firm supplies to
its drivers, the spokesman said.
The news came amid protests by traditional taxi drivers who
partially blocked roads on the edge of Paris and other spots for
a second consecutive day in the latest outcry against what they
say is unfair competition from the likes of Uber.
(Reporting by Julie Carriat; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by
Andrew Callus)