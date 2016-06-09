PARIS, June 9 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies and two of its executives were fined by a French court on Wednesday for running an illegal transport service using non-professional drivers.

The Paris criminal court ordered Uber to pay 800,000 euros, half of it suspended, and imposed smaller fines on Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Uber, and Thibaud Simphal, the company's general manager for France.

The case concerned the low-cost Uber POP service, which connected users via a smartphone app with non-professional drivers using their own cars. Uber has since shut down the service after the government banned it under pressure from licensed taxi drivers. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Paul Taylor)