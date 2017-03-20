BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
ZURICH, March 20 UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France over a tax case after authorities laid out charges against the pair, the Swiss bank said on Monday.
"We will now have the possibility to respond in detail in a court of law," UBS said in an emailed statement. "UBS has made clear that the bank disagrees with the allegations, assumptions and legal interpretations being made."
Magistrates were expected this week to order a trial in the case, a judicial source told Reuters on Sunday, after negotiations failed to produce a settlement in the long-running probe into allegations UBS helped clients avoid taxes. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
