PARIS Oct 28 French utility Engie said on Friday it would create a subsidiary in Ukraine and signed a deal with transmission system operator UkrTransGaz to reserve transport and gas storage capacities there, starting this winter.

Engie said it became Ukraine's main Western supplier of natural gas in 2015, providing 3.5 billion cubic meter of gas, mainly to state-owned JSC Naftogaz, contributing to the country's security and diversity of supply.

The deal was signed during a visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to Paris. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix)