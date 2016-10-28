PARIS Oct 28 French utility Engie
said on Friday it would create a subsidiary in Ukraine and
signed a deal with transmission system operator UkrTransGaz to
reserve transport and gas storage capacities there, starting
this winter.
Engie said it became Ukraine's main Western supplier of
natural gas in 2015, providing 3.5 billion cubic meter of gas,
mainly to state-owned JSC Naftogaz, contributing to the
country's security and diversity of supply.
The deal was signed during a visit of Ukrainian Prime
Minister Volodymyr Groysman to Paris.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix)