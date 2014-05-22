PARIS May 22 France's jobless benefits fund
trimmed back its estimate on Thursday for its financial
shortfall this year even though it forecast unemployment would
keep rising this and next year.
The state-backed UNEDIC said its funding deficit would stand
at 3.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) this year, instead of the
4.3 billion euros it had expected in January.
That would also be a slight decrease from the 4 billion euro
shortfall it booked last year and would limit its accumulated
debt to 21.3 billion euros, instead of the 22.1 billion
previously expected.
The fund said it also expected the deficit to fall slightly
next year to stand at 3.6 billion euros, raising its debt burden
to 24.9 billion euros by the end of the year.
The funding shortfall was closing more quickly than expected
thanks to a reform of jobless benefits in March and because
increases in the jobless total were slowing, UNEDIC said.
It forecast that the number of jobseekers nationwide would
rise by 103,000 in 2014 and 60,000 in 2015 after increasing by
174,800 in 2013.
UNEDIC is financed directly by contributions from workers
and employers, with any shortfall made up by borrowing. Because
the state guarantees UNEDIC's bonds, its debt counts towards the
total government debt but not the annual public deficit figure.
($1 = 0.7323 Euros)
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas)