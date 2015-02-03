* New boss seen as tough but also pragmatic

* Unions could make or break Hollande reforms

By Nicholas Vinocur and Emmanuel Jarry

PARIS, Feb 3 France's powerful CGT trade union elected hardliner Philippe Martinez as its new chief on Tuesday in a shift that could make it harder for President Francois Hollande to win its assent to economic reforms.

Hollande wants to push through changes aimed at creating more flexibility in France's rigid labour market and deregulating certain sectors, but French trade unions have often forced previous governments to abandon or water down reforms.

The moustachioed Martinez, known as a "hard case" by colleagues, is a Communist Party member and former Renault worker who previously headed the CGT's metallurgy section.

He is expected to resist Hollande's changes more forcefully than his predecessor Thierry Lepaon, who stepped down amid controversy over costly renovations of his office and an apartment near Paris.

Lepaon had struggled to rally support from the union's public sector members, and several of his strike calls fizzled due to weak turnout. During a round of union elections in companies in December, the CGT lost ground to its main competitor, the pro-reform CFDT.

Now hardliners expect Martinez to reassert the power of a union that brought down conservative prime minister Alain Juppe in 1995 after a massive strike against pension reforms. Today it represents 700,000 members across a range of industries, from car manufacturing to teaching.

Martinez has no biography on the CGT's web site, unlike other senior union cadres, and grants few media interviews.

Despite his tough reputation, people who have negotiated with him said he could be pragmatic when needed.

"He's no easy customer, but he's also someone you can talk to. He has contributed to untangling some very complicated situations," said Raymond Subie, a former social affairs adviser to ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy who dealt with Martinez.

Martinez worked quietly to defuse a longrunning labour dispute at carmarker PSA Peugeot's Aulnay plant near Paris, now shuttered. The strike ended after PSA paid tens of thousands of euros to buy out unionised workers who had occupied the factory floor and were accused of violence against strike breakers.

Under pressure from Brussels and the European Central Bank, Hollande's government is pushing plans through parliament to liberalise protected job sectors while pressing for a deal to ease rules on union representation in companies.

Some union officials worry that taking too hard a stance could leave the CGT weak and isolated as the Socialist government presses ahead with the reforms, which it views as crucial to fighting chronic unemployment and weak growth.

"If the CGT excludes itself from social dialogue, it's not of much use to wage-earners," a CGT section chief who declined to be identified told Reuters. "People want to see a bolder CGT but in reality that would probably alienate us from workers." (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)