* Union leaders hold early talks with new prime minister
* Hardline CGT hands Socialist govt 'economic blacklist'
* Talks to pave road for July summit on labour reform
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, May 29 French unions pressed President
Francois Hollande at the start of labour talks on Tuesday to
prove his job-saving mettle by handing his Socialist cabinet a
list of looming company shutdowns that are threatening tens of
thousands of jobs.
Hollande, who came to power this month against a grim
economic backdrop, has promised to reverse rising unemployment
and shore up the struggling manufacturing sector, partly by
pumping investment into small and medium businesses.
He promised on Tuesday to honour a campaign pledge to raise
the minimum wage but said this would be tempered by the need to
ensure firms were not saddled with unaffordable wage bills.
As Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault held his first talks
with union leaders to discuss the job situation ahead of a July
summit on social issues, Hollande's immediate challenge was to
respond to the warnings about layoffs in the pipeline.
Hardline union CGT named 46 companies it said were planning
to shut production sites in a list published in French media
that showed about 90,000 jobs threatened directly or indirectly.
Firms planning to close factories ranged from carmakers PSA
Peugeot Citron and General Motors to retailer
Conforama, according to the list.
"We want to deal with these layoff plans immediately,"
Francois Chereque, head of the CFDT union, France's largest by
membership, told Europe 1 radio. "We are urgently requesting the
state to focus on jobs. Jobs are the Number 1 problem."
The task of staving off an avalanche of job cuts falls to
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who was present at
Tuesday's talks and has been given the mission of stopping
healthy firms from laying off workers.
Critics doubt he will be able to do so, as courts have
already struck down one attempt to freeze a layoff plan.
WAGE CONFLICT
Unions also used Tuesday's talks to outline their views on
how the new government should adjust the previous
administration's raising of the retirement age and changes to
the wage negotiation system and the minimum wage.
Chereque said Hollande would have to fulfil a campaign
promise to raise the minimum wage, but said a rise of more than
20 percent, as hardline union FO wants, would be unrealistic.
Hollande struck a cautious note. "There will be an
increase...but we have to be careful that this does not
destabilise companies...especially small- and medium-sized
companies which face competitiveness challenges," he said.
Disagreement over the minimum wage and other issues could
end Hollande's election honeymoon in the run-up to the July
summit as the moderate CFDT clashes with the all-or-nothing
approach of the FO and CGT unions.
"The increase has got to be as much as possible. There
hasn't been a boost in six years," FO head Jean-Claude Mailly
said on I-Tele TV channel. Mailly said Ayrault had listened to
unions but gave no hint of how big an increase might be granted.
Facing poor publicity over possible job cuts, the head of
the Medef employers' association, Laurence Parisot, was keen to
smooth over any tension with workers' unions with whom she often
disagrees, telling journalists they were "all in the same boat".
Hollande, who promised during his campaign to create tens of
thousands of public sector jobs, has yet to explain how he will
boost the private sector, which analysts say is hampered by
excessively rigid labour regulations.
With jobless claims running at a 12-year high, Hollande
faces pressure to act quickly against unemployment, which a
Harris Interactive poll found was the top concern for a majority
of the French ahead of the June 10-17 legislative election.
As France's first Socialist president in 17 years, Hollande
wants to grant unions a position on company boards, where they
would have more say on staffing decisions.
On pensions, he plans to tweak conservative former president
Nicolas Sarkozy's two-year hike in the minimum retirement age to
allow workers who started working at 18 or 19 to retire at 60.
At his first EU summit, Hollande made it clear last week
that he would stand up to Germany's focus on austerity in Europe
and push for more to be done to stimulate growth.
