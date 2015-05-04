UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS May 4 France's car sales rose 2.3 percent in April to reach 170,768 registrations with Renault's performance outpacing its peer Peugeot, the CCFA industry association said on Monday.
The figures confirm the positive trend so far this year, which led the CCFA to upgrade its annual forecast from flat to 2 percent growth in 2015.
For the Renault group, April car sales rose 2.6 percent to 54,146 registrations, while Groupe PSA Peugeot Citroen improved by 0.2 percent to 61,027 registrations. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources