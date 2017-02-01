PARIS Feb 1 French car registrations rose 10.6 percent in January, according to industry data published on Wednesday by the CCFA automobile association.

Registrations totalled 153,057 cars in January, up from 138,400 a year earlier, according to CCFA data. The period included 22 selling days, compared to 20 selling days in January 2016.

Renault sales advanced 12.6 percent while domestic competitor PSA Peugeot Citroen saw registrations rise by 9.7 percent in January.

Delivery van registrations rose by 10.3 percent.

(Julie Carriat)