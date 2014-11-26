PARIS Nov 26 France's main auto industry association is set to trim its full-year car sales growth forecast to below the current 2 percent outlook, the head of Paris-based CCFA said on Wednesday.

The CCFA, which will give a market update with November registrations data on Monday, sees full-year sales growth coming in "a little lower" after recording a 1.4 percent gain for January-October, President Patrick Blain said at an event in Paris. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Laurence Frost, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)