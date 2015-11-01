UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 1 French car registrations rose a modest 1 percent in October, according to industry data published on Sunday, with Renault recovering some lost ground.
Deliveries rose to 161,756 cars last month, according to numbers published by data provider Autovista-DataNeo. The period included one less selling day than in October 2014, dampening the year-on-year growth.
Renault sales advanced 2.9 percent, outpacing the market thanks to a 5 percent gain in Renault-branded vehicles on strong demand for new models such as the Kadjar compact SUV.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.