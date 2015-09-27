PARIS, Sept 27 Three former governors of the
Bank of France support the appointment of former BNP Paribas
banker Francois Villeroy de Galhau to head the French
central bank, French daily Les Echos reported on Sunday.
Former Bank of France chiefs Michel Camdessus, Jacques de
Larosiere and Jean-Claude Trichet sent a support letter to
Villeroy de Galhau on Sept. 17 that was seen by Les Echos.
In the letter they wrote: "We do not see anything preventing
you, subject to parliament's approval, from taking on - with
full competence and independence and after a mixed
(professional) background - this essential mission"
The letter was sent after more than 140 economists
protested against the appointment of the former banker - rather
than a senior civil servant - to head the Bank of France, saying
it could raise conflict of interest issues.
The economists, mostly academics, had written in Le Monde
newspaper that Francois Villeroy de Galhau was an excellent
expert on the banking sector, but that his background risked
jeopardising his independence at the central bank.
Villeroy de Galhau, 56, is a former finance ministry official
who was one of two chief operating officers at BNP Paribas, the
euro zone's biggest bank by assets, until he stood down in April
to write a government report on financing corporate investment.
President Francois Hollande named Villeroy de Galhau
earlier this month to run the Bank of France, subject to
lawmakers' approval, after current governor Christian Noyer
retires at the end of next month.
