PARIS, June 7 French insurance industry association AFA said on Tuesday that the cost of floods that devastated several parts of the country during the past week following torrential rains could range between 900 million euros and 1.4 billion euros ($1.02 billion-1.59 billion).

The floods could see up to 150,000 people affected, AFA industry association said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)