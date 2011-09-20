By Nicholas Vinocur
| PARIS, Sept 20
PARIS, Sept 20 In a cosy bachelor pad on the
Paris Left Bank, Georges, a 26-year old would-be advertising
executive, exhales cigarette smoke and describes how he games
the French welfare system.
For up to four months every year -- the time required to
become eligible for unemployment benefits -- Georges works as a
waiter or bartender, earning 3-4,000 euros ($4,000-5,500) a
month. Then he arranges to be laid off, amicably if possible.
For the rest of the year he pockets unemployment benefits worth
54 percent of his pay and makes up the difference by working --
off the books -- in bars and restaurants.
"It's crazy," he says. "I have two arms, two legs, there's
no reason I shouldn't be working. But the way the system is set
up, there's just no incentive to do it all the time."
By at least one measure, France has the most generous
welfare system in the world. The state spends more than 20
percent of GDP on social benefits a year, or more than 500
billion euros ($700 billion). Benefit fraud cost the country 20
billion euros in 2010, according to a bi-partisan parliamentary
report in June. That is about two-thirds of the social security
system's budget shortfall, which is expected to reach 30 billion
euros in 2011. The social security deficit is a big part of
France's public deficit, measured at 148.8 billion euros in
2010.
An August 2011 online poll by the Metro free paper showed 68
percent of French people want welfare beneficiaries to be
tracked more closely. Now French politicians say it is time to
get serious. In April, President Nicolas Sarkozy launched a
campaign to go after welfare cheats. The government is drawing
up a national register of all welfare recipients to make it
easier to target people collecting benefits illegally. Some
politicians have even suggested that people who collect a
subsidy designed to help jobseekers find work known as the
revenu de solidarite active (RSA) should be forced to make some
sort of active contribution in return.
But true reform will be difficult. In France, rich and poor
alike exploit opportunities for gain, even illegal ones. From
bosses who dodge social fees to workers who want more paid
holiday when it suits their schedule, it sometimes can seem as
if the whole society is bending the rules. At the same time --
and despite the polls -- accusing people in public is widely
seen as distasteful. Politicians may talk about a crackdown but
they also know they cannot be seen to hurt the poor. Dominique
Tian, a deputy in Sarkozy's centre-right UMP party and one of
the authors of the report on benefit fraud, goes as far as to
call it a French taboo.
"Our country is less permissive than our neighbours to the
south, but at the same time, we French are fond of our
contradictions," says Jean Mallot, a socialist member of the
parliamentary commission looking into ways of toughening
defences against fraud. "People scream and shout about what they
see as criminal behaviour, but are tolerant when it comes to the
small things."
HOW TO CHEAT
Georges' lifestyle is one such small thing. The
slender-built university dropout, who would give his first name
only, lives rent-free thanks to the generosity of a relative. He
gave up law studies three years ago to try his luck as a rapper,
but found the lifestyle difficult to maintain while working
full-time as a waiter at a chic Parisian cafe.
The solution -- unemployment -- was a no-brainer. "I wish I
had figured it out sooner," he says, before pointing out that he
has paid into the unemployment system.
Georges' off-the-books job should disqualify him from
receiving jobless benefits. But he has not filed a tax return
since he began working at 17. When his current benefits run out,
he plans to apply for the RSA, which would entitle him to a free
monthly transport card and aid for clothing, childcare, rent and
skills training. Most of his friends, he says, live off a
combination of RSA payments, illegal work, and other benefits.
He feels no pressure from the unemployment office to report
his income, or to be entirely truthful about the status of his
job search. Nor does he see any stigma in taking handouts. "On
the contrary; it's the people working full-time for a crap
salary who are the fools."
At a government jobs agency not far from Georges' flat,
adviser Helene Thierry is not surprised when a reporter recounts
Georges' story. Thierry has been helping people find jobs and
paying out benefits since 2007, handling up to 200 cases at
once, and says it is unusual for the often overworked advisers
at her agency to check the finances of benefit recipients. When
suspicions come up or a recipient fails to meet their
obligations, penalties are "almost never" enforced.
"The workload is too big to follow up on every excuse, and
even when you discover that someone has lied about this or that,
you don't want to cut them off," Thierry says, adding that her
colleagues share this view.
Thierry suspects that some 20 percent of job-seekers on her
books are "delinquent" in some way. The biggest problem is
people who miss their monthly meetings -- a good sign they are
working without telling the agency.
Some well-to-do RSA beneficiaries treat the payment as an
allowance, she says. "I once had a girl who came in yelling
because we had cut off her RSAs," she says. "We had discovered
somehow that she was living in a 300-sq-m flat and clearly
wealthy. But she felt entitled to the RSA as pocket money.
That's a common attitude: people feel the state owes them an
allowance."
Georges, who has a different adviser, even hints at a degree
of collusion with the woman who handles his benefits. "She even
warned me against working for temp agencies, since they denounce
you (to authorities)," he said.
PRIVATE CHECKS
In the absence of tough checks by public officials,
employers are making more use of private inspectors. Franck
Charpentier is the founder of Mediverif, a private inspection
service hired by companies to check up on their staff. One
familiar problem is the worker who calls in sick for a morning,
then disappears for the whole of August -- the month when much
of France goes on holiday. Calls and visits to their home go
unanswered. At the end of August, they return to work saying
they were too ill to answer the door or telephone, or check the
post. "We have dozens of such cases every year," Charpentier
said.
According to a study by Alma Consulting, French workers are
absent an average of 17.8 days a year. That, says Charpentier,
may be good for his own company, but it hurts the country. And
he doesn't see things changing quickly.
"You'd think people would keep themselves in check, but we
haven't seen any fall in the number of cases since we started to
operate," he said.
"It's become a form of social dialogue: when there is a
conflict at work, when an employee is unhappy, he calls in sick.
People know that social security will not investigate their case
immediately, if at all."
NO MONOPOLY ON CHEATING
Cheating the system is not exclusive to France, of course.
Open a tabloid newspaper in most countries in Europe and there's
a good chance you will find a story about a benefit cheat caught
abusing the common good. Germany had "Florida Rolf", a man named
and shamed in Bild newspaper for using benefits to fund a
lifestyle of leisure in Miami. In Sweden, a woman took 2 million
crowns ($300,000) from social security while illegally running
two businesses. In Britain, the government funds sharply
produced television spots with the slogan "It's not if we catch
you, it's when."
But the French don't like to get personal. Newspapers write
about general increases in fraud -- as with an April report
showing a 19 percent jump in detected cases between 2009 and
2010 -- but stories that point the finger at individuals are
rare. That instinct, according to Pierre Morange, a UMP member
who heads