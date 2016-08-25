BRIEF-German American Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
PARIS Aug 25 French silo operator Nord Cereales will stop taking wheat deliveries in its silo in the northern port of Dunkirk as of Aug 29, Euronext said in a statement.
The silo is one of the delivery points for wheat traded on Euronext's milling wheat futures market <0#BL2:>.
The exchange did not give further details. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Susan Thomas)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.