PARIS Aug 25 French silo operator Nord Cereales will stop taking wheat deliveries in its silo in the northern port of Dunkirk as of Aug 29, Euronext said in a statement.

The silo is one of the delivery points for wheat traded on Euronext's milling wheat futures market <0#BL2:>.

The exchange did not give further details. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Susan Thomas)