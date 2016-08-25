(Adds background)

PARIS Aug 25 French silo operator Nord Cereales will stop taking deliveries in its silo in the northern port of Dunkirk as of Aug 29, Euronext said in a statement.

The silo is one of the delivery points for wheat traded on Euronext's milling wheat futures market.

The exchange did not give further details and Nord Cereales was not available for comments.

Nord-Cereales had already decided to suspend inflows of milling wheat last year due to a lack of volumes loaded.

Port data shows less than 200,000 tonnes of grain were exported from the port of Dunkirk since the start of the 2016/2017 season on July 1. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Susan Thomas and Alexandra Hudson)