PARIS, June 24 France will send a senior French intelligence official to the United States in the coming days to discuss a WikiLeaks report that Washington spied on three French presidents between at least 2006 and 2012.

"The French intelligence coordinator will go to the United States," Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll told reporters.

The U.S. ambassador to France is due to meet French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) after being summoned earlier on Wednesday, Le Foll said. (Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing by Brian Love)