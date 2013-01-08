* Confirms project announced in September

* Project to generate some 3.5 bln euros of investments

* Project to see light of day by 2021 at the earliest

PARIS, Jan 8 The French government on Tuesday launched a second tender to build 1,000 megawatts, the equivalent of a nuclear reactor, in offshore wind capacity as the country seeks to become a leading player in the industry and cut its reliance on nuclear.

The tender offer is for a capacity of 500 MW off Le Treport in northern France and 500 MW off the islands of Noirmoutier and Yeu, Energy minister Delphine Batho said in a statement, following up with a plan announced in September.

The project, which is expected to kick off in 2021 at the earliest, should generate 3.5 billion euros ($4.58 billion) of investments, the minister said, with an annual cost of 500 million euros, paid for by consumers through their power bills.

Batho said she had submitted the tender's file to energy regulator CRE for review, with the aim of selecting the winners in January next year.

Under former President Nicolas Sarkozy, France awarded a first tender in April last year for four offshore wind parks with a total capacity of 2,000 MW and value of 7 billion euros.

French state-owned utility EDF and Alstom came out as winners of three and Spain's Iberdrola along with French nuclear reactor maker Areva took the fourth.

A French industry source told Reuters last September that a third tender would be launched after this year's so-called energy transition debate to meet a target of 6,000 megawatts in offshore wind capacity set by the previous government.

France's Socialist government also announced earlier this week emergency measures to save its solar industry as it aims to lower the share of nuclear power in the electricity mix to 50 percent by 2025 from 75 percent now.

Britain is the world's top offshore wind market with around 2,000 MW installed and plans to become a major hub for offshore wind manufacturing and research.