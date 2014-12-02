PARIS Dec 2 France will launch a third tender
for offshore wind turbines in 2015, the energy and environment
ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry did not detail how much capacity the tender
would offer, saying only the criteria-based selection of
previous tenders would be replaced by a "competitive dialogue".
It said it would also launch a "call for expression of
interest" procedure for floating offshore turbines next year.
In May, France awarded a 4 billion euro ($5 billion) tender
for two offshore wind farms with combined capacity of 1,000
megawatts to a consortium led by gas and power group GDF Suez
, with turbines to be manufactured by nuclear group
Areva.
A first tender with combined capacity of 2,000 megawatts and
total investment of 7 billion euros was awarded in 2012. Three
wind farms were won by a consortium led by power utility EDF
with turbines to be made by Alstom, while
Spain's Iberdrola in partnership with Areva won a
fourth.
France wants to have a combined offshore windpower capacity
of 6,000 MW by 2020, but is behind schedule on this target, as
the first consortium will not start connecting the first
turbines to the grid before 2019 or 2020.
France currently does not have any offshore turbines
installed, while Britain, Denmark, Germany and other European
countries have built more than 2,000 with combined capacity of
7,000 MW.
Floating turbines are built for waters deeper than the
roughly 50-metres-maximum depth for foundation-based turbines.
No floating turbines are produced commercially, but a few
prototypes have been in operation in Norway, Portugal and Japan
for several years.
(1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Crispian Balmer)