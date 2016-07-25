By Geert De Clercq
| PARIS, July 25
PARIS, July 25 A consortium led by French-based
Quadran and a consortium of French group Eolfi and Chinese
nuclear group CGN have won tenders for pilot floating wind parks
off the coast of France, the companies said.
The two contracts are the first awards in a tender for four
offshore sites, one in Brittany and three in the Mediterranean,
launched by French environment agency Ademe last year.
The tenders are France's first attempt at testing floating
offshore wind technology on an industrial scale. Portugal and
Norway have pioneered floating technology with a single floating
turbine each, but the French project is set to become the first
to test floating offshore wind on a large scale.
Floating turbines are built for waters deeper than the
roughly 50 metres maximum for foundation-based turbines and
offer huge potential as they are not limited to shallow coasts.
Unlisted renewable energy specialist Quadran said on Monday
the government had awarded it a contract to build a 24 megawatt
floating wind farm with four turbines 15 km off the
Mediterranean coast at Gruissan.
Germany's Senvion will provide the turbines while
French construction firm Bouygues and French offshore
floating platforms specialist Ideol will provide the platform.
Development and construction will take four years and the
turbines are set to run for between 15 and 20 years.
Eolfi and CGN said they had won a tender for a floating
offshore farm off the island of Groix, Brittany, for four
turbines.
General Electric will provide the turbines while
French naval group DCNS and French construction firm Vinci
will provide the platform.
The companies gave no financial details but the government
has made 150 million euros ($165 million) available, one third
as investment subsidies, two thirds as a loan.
The next two contracts are expected to be awarded later this
year or early next year.
France lags behind Germany, Denmark and Britain in offshore
wind, but also hopes to catch up with the launch of two
fixed-foundation offshore tenders with a combined capacity of
about 3,000 MW, due to be built from around 2020 onwards.
The consortium members for those tenders - French utilities
EDF and Engie, Spanish utility Iberdrola
and Portuguese utility EDP Renovaveis - are
also possible bidders for the floating offshore tenders.
($1 = 0.9103 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)