PARIS May 30 Severe weather, including
hailstorms, caused serious damage at the weekend in some French
wine-producing regions, notably Cognac where up to 8 percent of
the vineyard has been badly damaged, producers said on Monday.
Other regions hard hit where Chablis and Beaujolais.
"These hail bursts ravaged many vineyards, making future
harvests uncertain or impossible," FNSEA, France's largest farm
union, said in a statement.
Cognac producers say 5,000 to 6,000 hectares (12,400 to
14,800 acres), amounting to 6-8 percent of the vineyard, were
badly damaged by hailstones and heavy showers on Friday evening.
"There are places were they have been 100 percent
destroyed," a spokeswoman for Cognac producers' group BNIC said.
Some 27.5 millimetres (1.1 inches) of rain and nearly 15
centimetres (5.9 inches) of hail fell in 15 minutes on affected
areas, she said. Some wine producers reported hailstones the
size of a quail egg, or about 1.5 centimetres long.
BNIC was holding a meeting later in the day to discuss
damage and impact on output in more detail.
In Burgundy, hailstorms and rainfall that followed on the
night of Friday to Saturday damaged about 600 hectares, mainly
in the southwest of Chablis - by far the largest vineyard in
Burgundy - and in Auxerrois, a spokeswoman for Burgundy wine
group BIVB said.
"For Chablis it is most difficult because it is the third
blow this year after frosts late April, a hailstorm on April 13
and now this one," she said.
Burgundy has around 29,000 hectares of vines.
In the Beaujolais region, known for its popular Beaujolais
nouveau, about 1,000 hectares or 6 percent of the vineyard has
been hit by the storms but the jury was still out on precise
damage to the vines.
"Where the storm passed it was very violent," a spokeswoman
for wine group Inter Beaujolais said. "It chopped vines and
ground leaves."
The storms will reduce the 2016 harvest but also have an
impact on future harvests in all three regions.
FNSEA called on the government to provide support for
producers affected by the damage.
