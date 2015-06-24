PARIS, June 24 French cooperative group InVivo launched a wine unit on Wednesday as part of a wider diversification strategy at a time when France is losing ground on the world market to more competitive exporting countries.

InVivo has been reorganising its activities, which currently cover grain trading, animal nutrition and agri-food distribution with the aim to double sales within the next 10 years from 5.7 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in 2013/14.

InVivo Wine targets annual sales of 500 million euros within five years and aims to produce wines meeting specific standards on markets such as the United States, Britain or Asia, InVivo said in a statement.

"It is by creating product lines tailored for various markets and by creating international brands that we will be able to regain market shares in export," InVivo's CEO, Thierry Blandinieres, said.

France is the world's largest wine producer but only the No. 3 exporter as it faces strong competition from Spain and Italy, which sell cheaper and more bulk wine on average.

Total volumes of French wine exports fell 1 percent in 2014 while those of the two largest world exporters, Spain and Italy, rose 22 percent and 1 percent respectively, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said in its latest estimates.

InVivo signed a strategic agreement with France's third winemaker and largest wine cooperative, Vinadeis, earlier this month. It did not give financial details of the deal.

The group also took a 78 percent stake in Cordier Mestrezat Grands Crus, a leading Bordeaux trader whose roots go back to the early 19th century, and took over bulk wine trader Vignobles du Soleil international. ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Heinrich)