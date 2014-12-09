PARIS Dec 9 France's lower house of parliament on Tuesday backed the government's amended 2014 budget, which allows municipalities to levy a new tax on secondary homes to raise cash as the state strives to reduce its budget deficit.

This budget amendment, the second this year, also includes a tax break to attract more international sports events like the Euro soccer championship, which France will host in 2016.

The bill was adopted by 298 votes to 238.

This time, it had the backing of the 37 rebel Socialist lawmakers who had abstained from voting the 2015 budget in November because they were unhappy with spending cuts.

However, ecologists largely abstained, while the far-left Front de gauche voted against the bill, which puts the public deficit at 4.4 percent of GDP this year.

The Senate will now review the amended budget starting on Thursday, with a final vote in the Assembly on Dec 18.

The secondary home tax, if municipalities decide to use it, would primarily target wealthy, foreign owners of second homes in urban hubs such as Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux, whose apartments are often left unoccupied for most of the year.

The tax, which would add a 20 percent premium to the normal residency tax paid by all home owners, aims to put more apartments on the rental market and to raise cash for local authorities, whose funding has been curtailed by France's deficit-cutting drive.

The budget bill also features a tax break for the organisers of international sports events for which France will have been named host country by the end of 2017.

This will benefit UEFA for the Euro 2016 and potentially the organisers of the 2024 Olympic Games, which President Francois Hollande would like Paris to host. Cities have until Sept. 15 next year to put in a formal bid and the International Olympic Committee is set to decide in mid-2017. (Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Natalie Huet; editing by Ralph Boulton)