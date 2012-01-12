PARIS Jan 12 The French state may have to accept a dividend cut to allow state-owned France Telecom to respond to aggressive pricing by mobile phone operator Iliad without penalising its investments, French regulator ARCEP was quoted saying on Thursday.

"If the state, which is the main shareholder of France Telecom, wants this operator to keep its investments at a high level, it may agree a dividend cut. There is clearly a choice to make. It would be an important signal," ARCEP chief Jean-Ludovic Silicani told French daily Les Echos.

French broadband specialist Iliad on Tuesday launched its long-awaited mobile phone service with steep discounts designed to shake up Europe's second-largest telecoms market.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)