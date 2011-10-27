PARIS Oct 27 France Telecom raised its annual organic cash flow target to "slightly more" than 9 billion euros, saying tight cost containment and client subscriptions allowed it to be confident despite ongoing economic gloom in Europe.

Europe's fourth-largest telecom operator by market capitalisation posted largely in-line third-quarter results, with quarterly revenue on a comparable basis slipping 2.1 percent to 11.28 billion euros ($15.6).

Restated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on a comparable basis fell 5.2 percent to 3.998 billion euros, it said on Thursday.

Analysts had been expecting 11.41 billion euros in revenue in the third quarter and EBITDA of 3.994 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Gervais Pellissier said the group would be somewhat protected next year even if a new recession took hold in its core markets of Europe since clients were mostly locked into long-term contracts.

But he admitted the crisis might cause the group to see a "small effect" on its enterprise business, which sells telecom gear and services to corporations. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)