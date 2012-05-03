BRIEF-Get Holdings updates on provision of financial assistance
* Shareholder loan agreement was entered into between lender, a unit, and borrower, jun yang solar power investment holdings
PARIS May 3 France Telecom's revenue and operating margins deteriorated in the first quarter as its key home market was shaken by tough competition from a new ultra-low-cost mobile operator.
The former state-owned monopoly lost 615,000 net clients in France in the period after Iliad touched off a price war when it launched its aggressively priced Free Mobile offers in mid-January.
France Telecom confirmed its guidance for operating free cash flow of 8 billion euros ($10.52 billion) this year.
The group's overall revenue fell 1.8 percent to 10.92 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 3.43 billion euros.
Analysts expected revenue of 10.81 bilion euros and EBITDA of 3.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
* Shareholder loan agreement was entered into between lender, a unit, and borrower, jun yang solar power investment holdings
* Sells 48.98 percent of Red Dev Studio Sp. z o.o. to Blue Ocean Media SA for 1.1 million zlotys ($269,998)
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.