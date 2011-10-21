PARIS Oct 21 France Telecom's chief executive said on Friday that tighter financing conditions brought on by the eurozone sovereign debt crisis will not lower the price it gets for the sale of Orange Switzerland.

France Telecom aims to reap 1.5-2 billion euros ($2-2.7 billion) from the Switzerland sale, which has attracted interest largely from private equity firms that would rely on significant bank loans to finance the deal.

Asked whether the company still expects to get the price it wants given current market conditions, Chief Executive Stephane Richard told Reuters: "I don't see any signs to the contrary."

The comments come as some people close to the bidders have questioned whether the deal can get done this year at all.

For its part, France Telecom says it aims to conclude the sale before the end of the year.

(Reporting By Marie Mawad; Editing by Christian Plumb)