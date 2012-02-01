PARIS Feb 1 France Telecom will double its investment in fibre broadband networks in 2012 to roughly 300-350 million euros, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

In testimony before the French National Assembly, Stephane Richard said the operator had spent 150 million euros ($196.36 million) on fibre broadband last year.

The French government has been trying to spur its four telecom operators to build national high speed fibre broadband networks, and in 2010 pledged several billion euros in stimulus funds to that end.

But operators have not spent heavily in recent years on such fibre projects because of the cost and 30-40 year payback times of such investments.

($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Elena Berton)