PARIS Feb 20 France Telecom expects average revenue per user (ARPU) will likely fall at least 10 percent this year, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Wednesday, as it wrestles with a price war in its home market.

Richard said pressure would remain intense on the French market this year as the effect of price cuts spreads across the client base.

After a 10 percent fall in ARPU in 2012 he said: "We will probably see another reduction of at least 10 pct this year." (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)