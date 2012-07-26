* Q2 sales fall 2.1 pct to 10.92 bln eur

* Q2 EBITDA falls 6.5 pct to 3.57 bln eur

* France Tel keeps dividend policy

* Confirms 2012 operating cash flow target (Adds detail, CEO comments)

PARIS, July 26 France Telecom posted lower second-quarter revenue and operating profit on Thursday, hurt by intense competition in its home market triggered by the arrival of a new low-cost mobile player.

But the turmoil in the French market since Iliad launched its 'Free Mobile' service in January appears to be calming for France Telecom. It lost 155,000 customers in the second quarter compared with 615,000 in the first, while revenue erosion remained stable at around 2 percent.

The group's second-quarter revenue fell 2.1 percent to 10.92 billion euros ($13.24 billion) on a comparable basis, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaion (EBITDA) fell 6.5 percent to 3.57 billion euros.

Analysts were expecting second-quarter revenue of 11.34 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaion (EBITDA) of 3.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

The group's French mobile operations "showed a marked improvement from the first quarter with a return to growth in the contract customer base in June" despite a "difficult macro-economic environment", Chief Executive Stephane Richard said.

Spain, where France Telecom's Orange brand is the third-largest mobile operator, also proved an unexpected bright spot despite the country's deep recession.

Orange took customers from competitors and improved sales and profits, helped by its decision to keep subsidising new mobiles for customers who sign up for 1-2 year contracts even after Telefonica and Vodafone abandoned them.

"Spain and the emerging countries continued to underpin the group's performance with revenue growth in the first half of 4.8 percent and 6.2 percent respectively," the CEO added.

The group confirmed its dividend payout policy and its annual target for operating free cash flow of 8 billion euros this year down from 9.3 billion last year.

France Telecom said in May that tougher competition in France meant it would not hit goals for 2013-15 laid out in a strategic plan last year. It plans to update those targets after third-quarter results. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)