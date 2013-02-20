* Q4 revenue falls 3.2 pct, restated EBITDA falls 8.8 pct
* 2012 net profit shrinks 80 pct on Poland impairment charge
* Confirms 2013 operating cash flow target, dividends
* CFO says FTel, DTel to decide on EE IPO after H1 results
* Shares down 1.7 percent, near 11-year low
(Adds 2013 ARPU, cost cut details)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Feb 20 France Telecom predicted
no let-up in a price war squeezing its home market and said it
would focus on costs to return to cash-flow growth next year.
"The pressure on prices will be worse in 2013 than we
thought," chief financial officer Gervais Pellissier said on
Wednesday.
"But we still aim for a slight improvement to operating free
cash flow next year (2014), and since prices may not stabilise
in France, we will work more on our cost structure to get
there."
Despite the turmoil in its home market sparked by low-cost
mobile challenger Iliad, Europe's fourth-largest
telecom operator by revenue posted largely in-line
fourth-quarter results and confirmed its 2013 cash-generation
and dividend targets.
The group's net profit for 2012 fell 79 percent to 820
million euros, hit by a 1.84 billion euro writedown on
operations in Poland, Egypt, and Romania.
Poland is proving a particularly tough slog - former
monopoly TPSA has seen mobile profit fall sharply and
has promised cost cuts, but investors pummelled the shares after
a recent dividend cut.
France Telecom's stock fell on Monday to levels not seen
since 2002 - when the group was on the verge of bankruptcy after
a dot-com deal spree and needed a state bailout to recover. The
stock was down 1.7 percent to 7.59 euros at 1314 GMT.
In France, average revenue per mobile user (ARPU) fell 10
percent to 336 euros last year, another sign of how much the
market has changed since the arrival of Iliad's Free Mobile
low-cost, no-contract offers.
The company said ARPU in French mobile would declined "at
least 10 percent" further this year.
Free Mobile, which launched in January 2012, had taken 6.4
percent of the market through the end of the third quarter.
In response, France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR and
Bouygues Telecom have lowered prices, pushed
all-inclusive bundles of mobile, fixed, broadband and TV
services to keep customers loyal and have began cutting costs.
Pellissier said the French business was counting on
"quadruple-play" bundles to boost loyalty, as well as investing
heavily in fourth-generation mobile networks and fibre broadband
to offer better speeds and service.
"About 30 percent of our fixed customer base and 20 percent
of the mobile base are on quad-play plans," Pellissier added.
COST CONTROLS
On the cost side, France Telecom, which is 27 percent-owned
by the state, is counting on staff retiring rather than
redundancies to slim the size of its workforce. Its competitor
SFR plans to lay off 856 workers and Bouygues 556.
The group also said it would reduce operating costs by 500
million euros this year after a 284 million effort last year.
Jerry Dellis, analyst at Jeffries, welcomed the group's
"more credible outline on cost cutting," which detailed trimming
via retirements and attrition, as well as lower call centre,
marketing and outsourcing costs.
"Previously FT guided to 800 million net operating cost
reduction in France in over three years to 2014; they now expect
this to be achieved in two years," he wrote in a note.
Revenue in the fourth quarter fell 3.2 percent to 10.92
billion euros ($14.6 billion) on a comparable basis, hit by
France and weakness at its Poland unit, the company said on
Wednesday.
Restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8.8 percent to 3.13 billion euros for
a margin of 28.7 percent, versus 30.4 percent a year ago.
France Telecom also posted 7.97 billion euros in operating
cash flow in 2012, compared with its 8 billion target. It kept a
goal of operating cash flow above 7 billion this year.
The group confirmed its dividend of 0.80 cents for 2012 and
2013, and its target to get its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio close
to two by the end of 2014. The leverage ratio stood at 2.17 at
the end of 2012, helped by a significant dividend cut.
Given debt levels, France Telecom will pursue a selective
acquisition policy in markets where it was already present.
Pellissier also said France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom
would decide whether to pursue a float of their EE
joint venture after the British mobile operator's first-half
results.
"Whether to go ahead with a listing ... later this year or
early next will depend on the conditions on stock markets, as
well as EE's performance," he said. "We would list 15 to 20
percent of the shares, so the owners would largely keep control
over the business."
EE has also attracted the interest of private equity funds,
which have been talking to banks in recent weeks to see if it is
possible to finance a bid for Britain's largest mobile operator.
($1 = 0.7487 euro)
(Editing by David Cowell)