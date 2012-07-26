PARIS, July 26 France Telecom posted lower revenue and operating profit in the second quarter hurt by intense competition in its home market triggered by the arrival of a new low-cost mobile player.

But the turmoil in the French market since Iliad launched its 'Free Mobile' service in January appears to be calming for France Telecom. It lost 155,000 customers in the second quarter compared with 615,000 in the first, while revenue erosion remained stable around 2 percent.

The group's second-quarter revenue fell 2.1 percent to 10.92 billion euros on a comparable basis, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaion (EBITDA) fell 6.5 percent to 3.57 billion euros, it said on Thursday.

Analysts were expecting second-quarter revenue of 11.34 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaion (EBITDA) of 3.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)