PARIS, June 17 Shares in France Telecom
jumped on Monday after President Francois Hollande backed Chief
Executive Stephane Richard to keep his job despite being put
under investigation for fraud during his time as a top
government aide.
France Telecom, which is 27 percent owned by the state,
climbed 4.2 percent to be the biggest gainer on France's
blue-chip CAC 40 index, amid a broader rally in European
telecom stocks that were up 2 percent at 0952 GMT.
Investors were relieved that Europe's fourth-biggest telecom
group by sales would not face a leadership vacuum as business in
its key home market gets slammed by an 18-month old price war
sparked by the arrival of a low-cost mobile competitor.
"If Richard had been forced out, the group could have
suffered during a transition phase to a new boss," said a
Paris-based trader who declined to be named.
