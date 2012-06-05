PARIS, June 5 France Telecom is unlikely to enter the Brazilian telecommunications market, its chief executive said on Tuesday, citing intense competition as well as limited growth prospects.

"That landscape is already packed, in addition to which today it's practically a mature market," Stephane Richard said during the telecoms company's annual shareholder meeting, adding that there were limited opportunities to enter the market at affordable conditions. (Reporting By Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Lionel Laurent)