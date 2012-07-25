PARIS, July 25 France Telecom is keen
to get back on the acquisition trail in Europe but has ruled out
a merger with German rival Deutsche Telekom, its
chief executive said in an interview published in the Financial
Times website on Wednesday.
"I am not saying that we are going to buy everything, of
course, but we will see and follow closely the situation in the
big European markets where we are," Stephane Richard said.
Nordic telecoms group Teliasonera is looking to
sell its Spanish mobile operator Yoigo in a 1 billion plus euro
deal that could attract telecom tycoon Carlos Slim, Vodafone
and France Telecom as bidders.
Richard quashed talk of a merger with Deutsche Telekom, its
partner in a number of joint ventures, including Everything
Everywhere, Britain's biggest mobile phone operator.
He also damped talk of a disposal of its stake in the
venture, saying France Telecom was not a seller and had not held
discussions with private equity.
Richard said it "could be an option" to buy the Deutsche
Telekom stake, but added "As far as I know they are not sellers
themselves."
Analysts have suggested that Deutsche Telekom may have to
exit the lucrative joint venture one day to protect its dividend
and strengthen its fixed and mobile business in Germany.
France Telecom was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Gary Hill)