PARIS, June 5 France Telecom's
shareholders on Tuesday rejected a resolution advocated by some
of its employee shareholders that would have cut its dividend by
nearly 30 percent.
Some 93 percent of shareholders at its annual investors'
meeting voted in favor of a proposal by France Telecom's board
to keep the dividend at its current level of 1.40 euros a share.
Other European telecoms operators such as Telecom Italia
, Vivendi and Telefonica have
recently scaled back their dividend payouts to counter a
negative mix of economic recession, competition and costly
network upgrades in their mature home markets.
One company union that favored a cut in the payout blamed
the recently inaugurated government of Socialist President
Francois Hollande for the vote, given that the government is the
company's largest single shareholder with about a 27 percent
stake, including shares hold by sovereign wealth fund FSI.
"By refusing to lower the dividend to 1 euro as the
employees wanted, the government has committed its first
political error of its new term," the main France Telecom union
said in a statement.
The government would have surrendered 145 million euros
($180.73 million) in dividend payout if the proposed reduction
had gone through, according to union estimates.
France Telecom, which like other incumbent operators has
been slammed by low-price competition from upstart rival Iliad's
Free cellular brand, said it would almost certainly cut
its dividend for 2012 and 2013.
Earlier during the shareholder meeting, France Telecom Chief
Executive Stephane Richard played down the possibility that the
company would enter an already crowded Brazilian telecoms
market.
He also said he viewed some degree of consolidation in an
intensely competitive European market as "inevitable."
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
(Reporting By Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Gunna Dickson)