PARIS, Sept 1 France Telecom FTE.PA does not see any impact on its asset sale plans from current market volatility and has attracted interest for its Swiss business, the group's chief executive said on Thursday. "The dossier is progressing with good prospects," Stephane Richard told Reuters on the sidelines of a business gathering outside Paris.

"There are a lot of expressions of interest for Switzerland," he added.

Europe's fourth-largest telecoms operator by market value said in July it was putting its Swiss, Austrian and Portuguese units up for sale. Analysts said it could raise as much as 2 billion euros ($2.9 billion), paving the way for a return to shareholders. [ID:nLDE76J111]

Asked about Austria and Portugal, Richard said: "It is relatively independent from what's happening on the markets." ($1=.6969 Euro) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)