PARIS, Sept 1 France Telecom FTE.PA does not
see any impact on its asset sale plans from current market
volatility and has attracted interest for its Swiss business,
the group's chief executive said on Thursday.
"The dossier is progressing with good prospects," Stephane
Richard told Reuters on the sidelines of a business gathering
outside Paris.
"There are a lot of expressions of interest for
Switzerland," he added.
Europe's fourth-largest telecoms operator by market value
said in July it was putting its Swiss, Austrian and Portuguese
units up for sale. Analysts said it could raise as much as 2
billion euros ($2.9 billion), paving the way for a return to
shareholders. [ID:nLDE76J111]
Asked about Austria and Portugal, Richard said: "It is
relatively independent from what's happening on the markets."
($1=.6969 Euro)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)