PARIS, Sept 7 France Telecom launched a low-cost brand for mobile customers on Wednesday in a bid to counter the entry of a fourth mobile operator to an already competitive market.

The brand, dubbed Sosh, is aimed at customers aged 18-35 who are heavy users of the web on smartphones and tablet computers and will be sold only over the internet.

France Telecom said it is aiming to have 500,000 clients by the end of next year for Sosh.

Delphine Ernotte, who heads France Telecom's domestic business, told a press conference that its Sosh offers would have similar levels of profitability to the group's other smartphone offers.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad; Editing by James Regan)