UPDATE 2-Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise as much as $3 bln in debt -source
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments
PARIS, Sept 7 France Telecom launched a low-cost brand for mobile customers on Wednesday in a bid to counter the entry of a fourth mobile operator to an already competitive market.
The brand, dubbed Sosh, is aimed at customers aged 18-35 who are heavy users of the web on smartphones and tablet computers and will be sold only over the internet.
France Telecom said it is aiming to have 500,000 clients by the end of next year for Sosh.
Delphine Ernotte, who heads France Telecom's domestic business, told a press conference that its Sosh offers would have similar levels of profitability to the group's other smartphone offers.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad; Editing by James Regan)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments
* Says it plans to unload up to 300 million shares in Digital China at no lower than HK$7 per share
DUBAI, Feb 9 Poor fourth-quarter earnings from two United Arab Emirates companies weighed on stock markets there in morning trade on Thursday while Saudi Arabia barely moved.