BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 5 France Telecom's chief executive on Tuesday said he viewed a movement toward further consolidation among European telecommunications companies as "inevitable," citing the large number of players in the market.
Stephane Richard, speaking at France Telecom's annual shareholder meeting, added that America Movil's bid for a substantial stake in Dutch telecoms operator KPN could mark the beginning of a shakeup in the sector which could reduce the number of such companies.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
