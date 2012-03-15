MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may rise with global trend, Dubai bouncing from chart support
DUBAI, Feb 15 Gulf stock markets may rise in line with a global trend on Wednesday, with Dubai's stock index continuing to rebound from technical support.
PARIS, March 15 France Telecom intends to remain in Poland, a company spokesman said on Thursday, denying a report in Polish daily Parkiet that it was considering a sale of the fixed-line part of its Polish TPSA unit.
"We have no intention of selling our fixed-line activity in Poland," the spokesman for France Telecom said.
Following a review of its European assets, France Telecom is exiting countries in which it has only minority stakes in local businesses. It has sold its Swiss unit, is exiting Austria and has also said it plans to pull out of Portugal at some point.
Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying that France Telecom was considering the possible sale to focus on the mobile business. (Reporting by James Regan and Marc Angrand; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)
DUBAI, Feb 15 Gulf stock markets may rise in line with a global trend on Wednesday, with Dubai's stock index continuing to rebound from technical support.
Feb 15 Hunan Sundy Science and Technology Co Ltd :
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.