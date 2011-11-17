BARCELONA, Spain Nov 17 Consolidation of
the Portuguese telecoms market may happen faster than expected
if the state-owned bank decides to sell its holdings as part of
a countrywide push to raise cash, a France Telecom
executive said on Thursday.
France Telecom has said it plans to leave the Portuguese
market, where consumers have been hit hard by an austerity
drive, but the company said in October that no talks had taken
place because it was difficult to sell in the current
environment.
"What I understand is that there are still some assets in
which the Portuguese state still has interests, cable on the one
side and fixed line," Deputy Chief Executive Gervais Pellissier
told reporters at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and
Telecoms conference.
"And probably in their restructuring plan to improve the
financials of the state, the discussion whether the state would
sell those stakes would probably be on the table in the next
months," he said.
"And if it is on the table in the next months then it is one
way to agitate the market on the potential restructuring,
merging and combinations with others."
Asked if a wider shake-up of the market could prompt France
Telecom to rethink its options in Portugal, Pellissier said he
did not think so.
Portugal's government abolished so-called golden shares held
by the state in certain companies such as Portugal Telecom
in July.
The state owned bank Caixa Geral Depósitos has stakes in
Portugal Telecom and pay-TV operator Zon.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)