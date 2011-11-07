PARIS Nov 7 France Telecom and media group Publicis announced a venture-capital fund targeting the digital economy on Monday, with a targeted size of 300 million euros ($412.8 million).

The two groups are putting in an initial 150 million euros with the aim of getting outside investors to match their investment, the two companies said in a statement. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)