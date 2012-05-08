(Adds details on results,)
TORONTO May 8 Canada's Franco-Nevada Corp
said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit
more than doubled as the gold-focused royalty company benefited
from high bullion prices.
Revenues from royalty deals linked to assets in northern
Ontario and Mexico drove earnings during the quarter. The strong
results prompted the company to boost its monthly dividend by 25
percent to 5 cents a share.
Net income rose to $46.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from
$21.2 million, or 18 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding a foreign exchange-related gain, earnings rose to
$43.6 million, or 31 cents a share. That compared with a
year-ago profit of $22.1 million, or 19 cents.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 31 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toronto-based Franco-Nevada provides miners upfront cash in
exchange for future royalties. The company holds interests in
precious metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects around the
world.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)