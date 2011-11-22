* To issue 8 million shares in bought deal financing

Nov 22 Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) said on Tuesday it will raise C$340 million ($327 million) through an equity financing, with the money earmarked for acquisitions and working capital.

The royalty and metal streaming company said it will issue 8 million common shares at a price of C$42.50 each on a bought deal basis. The company will offer an additional 1.2 million shares in an over-allotment.

Franco Nevada provides miners upfront cash in exchange for future royalties. The company holds interests in precious metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects.

As of the end of September, the company had $420.3 million in working capital with no debt or hedges.

The share offering is subject to conditions, including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and securities regulators.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)