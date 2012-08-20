Aug 20 Franco-Nevada Corp ,
which provides miners upfront cash in exchange for future
production, said it will pay $1 billion to Inmet Mining Corp
for the development of its Cobre Panama copper-gold
project in Panama.
Toronto-based Franco-Nevada, which holds interests in
precious metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects around the
world, will get about 86 percent of precious metals output from
Inmet's share of production from the mine.
Inmet, also based in Toronto, holds an 80 percent stake in
the Cobre Panama project, which is expected to produce an annual
average 266,000 tonnes of copper over 31 years, and about 87,000
ounces of gold and 1.5 million ounces of silver per year.
The remaining interest is owned by a Korean consortium that
includes Korea Resources Corp and LS-Nikko Copper
Inc.
Inmet, which previously considered selling a part of its
interest in Cobre Panama to defray costs, said in July that it
was in talks to sell a part of future precious metal production
from the mine to help finance its development.
The base metals miner secured $4.2 billion out of an
estimated $6.2 billion capital required for the project.
Inmet closed a $1.5 billion debt offer in May with the
proceeds of the deal to be used for funding the construction of
the Cobre Panama project.
The company's shares, which have lost 32 percent of their
value over the last six months, closed at C$44.82 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Friday.
Shares of Franco-Nevada closed at C$49.08.