Sept 22 Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) said on
Thursday that it has offered to buy all common shares of Lumina
Royalty Corp in a share and warrant deal worth $66 million.
Under the agreement, Lumina shareholders would receive
0.03487 Franco-Nevada share and 0.01917 Franco-Nevada warrant
per common share. The shares are worth a total of $60 million
while the warrants are worth $6 million.
Lumina owns royalty streams on four development stage
properties in Chile and Argentina.
Lumina's board has recommended that shareholders accept
Franco-Nevada's offer. Lumina is an unlisted company that was
spun out of Lumina Copper Corp LCC.V in June.
