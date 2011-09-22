Sept 22 Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) said on Thursday that it has offered to buy all common shares of Lumina Royalty Corp in a share and warrant deal worth $66 million.

Under the agreement, Lumina shareholders would receive 0.03487 Franco-Nevada share and 0.01917 Franco-Nevada warrant per common share. The shares are worth a total of $60 million while the warrants are worth $6 million.

Lumina owns royalty streams on four development stage properties in Chile and Argentina.

Lumina's board has recommended that shareholders accept Franco-Nevada's offer. Lumina is an unlisted company that was spun out of Lumina Copper Corp LCC.V in June. (Reporting by Julie Gordon)