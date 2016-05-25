(Grey Frandsen served as chief of staff of the State
Department's Office for Stabilization Operations after 9/11. He
wrote the Defense Department's guide for civilian-military
collaboration in humanitarian emergencies. He now advises
governments and institutions working to eradicate mosquito-borne
diseases. The opinions expressed here are is own.)
By Grey Frandsen
May 25 The Zika virus exploded out of Brazilian
slums at 21st-century speeds, and raced north into Central
America and the Caribbean in a matter of months. A full-blown
outbreak in the United States looks imminent.
This statistically small virus is part of a global
insurgency that adapts rapidly to developments of human
progress. It exploits cultural dynamics: rapid
over-urbanization, a changing climate and increased levels of
travel and economic activity among countries.
This narrative could just as easily describe the growth of
international terrorism. And the same sort of well-crafted U.S.
government-led strategy that was designed to combat
transnational terrorism is needed to blunt this deadly
mosquito-transmitted illness.
Disease-infected mosquitoes, like the fiercest of militants,
are predatory and lethal. Actually more deadly. Mosquito-borne
diseases - including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, West Nile
virus and yellow fever - claim more than 20 times the number of
lives each year than all the fatal attacks from every terrorist
organization combined.
The Sept. 11 attacks led to the transformation of U.S.
national security strategies to combat what they labeled as
terror networks around the globe. Public attitudes shifted from
complacency to action. General David Petraus oversaw the
rewriting of the U.S. military's counterterrorism playbook.
Central to his strategy was using troops to draw in local
communities as allies to help eliminate insurgency and terrorism
networks. The revised strategy led to to major changes in
policy, funding and military capability.
The Zika crisis now presents an opportunity to rewrite the
U.S. public health playbook to defeat disease-carrying
mosquitoes. Americans have treated the Zika virus as a foreign
problem. Yet ignoring a crisis before it strikes is not in the
national interest, nor is it sound policy.
The U.S. government and the World Health Organization are
now scrambling to develop a coherent counter strategy against
this elusive and rapidly-evolving threat. They should apply
crucial lessons learned from the evolving fight against
terrorism.
The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, for example, compelled
Western forces to recalibrate their approach to
counterinsurgency and counterterrorism. Though large, expensive
weapons systems dominated U.S. defense strategies during the
Cold War, coalition forces quickly realized the importance of
working with local populations, jump-starting war-torn economies
and empowering local communities to root out terrorists on their
own.
The same logic should apply to combating the Zika virus. The
center of gravity in this fight must shift from large
international bureaucracies or statewide mosquito-control
agencies to local communities that can educate and support their
populations to play a direct role in rooting out the enemy and
defending against further disease transmission. Communities are
most likely to know best how to adapt the best mosquito control
practices for local strategies and tactics.
Washington can help mobilize the American public to develop
a tightly woven fabric of local communities and response efforts
across this theater of war. It can also help train and equip
populations in other countries.
Three key actions would help the nation brace for impact.
First, the U.S. government and its allies must re-organize
their forces. The World Health Organization recently admitted
that its efforts had largely failed to stem the Zika outbreak.
That means it's up to Washington and other countries to train
and equip local communities to wage Zika-fighting campaigns.
Communities have the most to gain and little time to
organize. As the coalitions learned in Afghanistan and Iraq,
they can become the critical ground force in this war against
the Zika virus. With just a small level of support, governments,
businesses, civic groups and neighborhoods can devise local
initiatives to systematically eliminate mosquito breeding sites,
identify and respond to mosquito hot-spots and enlist volunteers
to scour neighborhoods for mosquito larvae. They can also
identify and protect pregnant women, children and the elderly
with insecticide-treated bed nets and window screens.
When organized, communities can deploy safe mosquito control
methods like passive traps and mosquito-repelling vegetation.
They can also aim for a neighborhood culture of zero tolerance
for trash, discarded vehicles and boats, old tires and open
containers - all typical breeding sites for the Aedes species
mosquito that transmits the Zika virus.
This strategic shift would allow large government agencies
to focus on problem areas and target their limited resources
more effectively. In areas where Zika transmission is expected
to be severe, governments can deploy more aggressive tactics,
including aerial spraying, new low-volume and reduced-risk
spraying in Zika transmission sites. In addition, they can
dispatch first-responder groups to cities and counties that need
technical or emergency support. Priority should be given to
Southern states and territories, particularly the Gulf states
and Puerto Rico.
Second, the international community must broaden its
definition of success. Counterterrorism policymakers were forced
to address the underlying social, economic and even
environmental conditions that give rise to, or provide
recruiting grounds for, al Qaeda, and more recently, Islamic
State. In the same manner, federal and state public health
agencies as well as their counterparts throughout the Americas
and the Caribbean must delve deeper into what conditions allow
disease-transmitting mosquitoes to thrive. There are multiple
disease-spreading species and many, including Zika's host,
exploit systemic challenges, including poverty, conflict, a
warming climate, over-urbanization and lack of public health
education.
Of course, the scope of these problems can't be addressed by
resource-strapped mosquito-control agencies. A new coalition of
international development agencies, civic organizations
businesses and non-governmental organizations can help
communities fight economic, political, social and environmental
conditions that contribute to the spread of Zika.
Third, this global campaign must be fully funded.
Defense-related and counterterrorism funding after the 9/11
attack grew to historic levels. At one point, the U.S. taxpayer
was spending more than $2 billion a week in Iraq alone. Last
week, the Senate passed a bill for $1.1 billion in funding for
Zika efforts - significantly lower than the $1.9 billion the
White House had requested.
But the House of Representatives cut the funding still
further, to $622 million. This is less than half of what the
administration estimates would be needed to deploy new health
workers in Puerto Rico, provide support for pregnant mothers
throughout the Southern United States and the Caribbean and
offer assistance to local health systems that would have to care
for Zika patients and babies born with microcephaly.
Though it can be hard to prepare for any eventuality,
Americans need to do so because a serious outbreak of the virus
to hit the United States. A new, comprehensive, ground-up
approach must be created to fight this new sort of transnational
threat.
(Grey Frandsen)